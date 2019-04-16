The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission released its draft Environmental Impact Study for the Jordan Cove LNG project a few weeks ago, and U.S Senator Ron Wyden and U.S Representative Peter DeFazio have already asked that the draft EIS public comment period be extended.
Currently open, the public comment period for FERC’s draft is scheduled for a 90 day period and is scheduled to end July 5.
The FERC EIS is arguably the most important permit that the Jordan Cove LNG project is seeking as it gives the project federal approval.
In the letter the two Oregon lawmakers sent to FERC Chairman Neil Chatterjee, they asked that the agency extend by 30 days.
“Given the considerable size of this project, the fact that the project affects landowners in four separate Oregon counties, and the fact that the DEIS document itself is more than 1,000 pages, we believe a 90-day public comment period is an inadequate amount of time for the public to review and make comments,” Wyden and DeFazio wrote. “Further, the proposed comment period ends the day after the busy Independence Day holiday, which could impair the public’s ability to make comments.”
Wyden and DeFazio also asked in their letter to Chatterjee that FERC hold community meetings on the EIS in the counties which may be impacted by the project. The four Oregon counties are Coos, Douglas, Klamath, and Jackson.
Finally, the letter requested that FERC engage in meaningful consultation with tribes in the affected areas, as well as ensure 25 printed copies of the draft environmental impact statement are available at easily accessible places such as local public libraries.
Parent company for the Jordan Cove project, Pembina said they appreciate the Oregon lawmaker’s joint letter to Chairman Chatterjee. However, the LNG company said it supports the current public comment period and timeline committed to by the commission.
“We value their input and suggestions for transparency, engagement and accessibility. Pembina’s commitment to engaging all stakeholders is an essential part of our culture and approach to every project,” Pembina told The World.
Since Wyden and DeFazio’s letter to FERC was sent last week, Pembina delivered printed copies of the DEIS to every major library in each included county, plus digital flash drives to 28 smaller libraries for free downloading.
Pembina also said it’s committed to open and ongoing communication with tribal leadership.
“We have signed innovative Cultural Resource Protection Agreements with some tribes already and look forward to finalizing substantial community investment agreements with tribes and communities who already are working with us,” Pembina said.