EASTSIDE — A WWII veteran is asking for help.
Specifically, he is asking for the public to remember what happened to an old billboard listing the names of local fallen soldiers so that it can be recreated.
The billboard went up in the 1950s as a WWII memorial and was installed on D Street in Eastside.
“It is believed to have been near where the Friend’s Café is, on that corner, but back when it was vacant,” said Krystal Hopper with the South Coast Veteran’s Assistance Network. “When it was being developed, the owner removed the board. I’ve heard it was put behind the old fire department and has since been lost.”
Today, 95-year-old Edmond Keim is searching for it. Keim has had a long history in Coos County, having worked as a sports radio announcer for 56 years after serving with the military police in the 75th Infantry Division. During his service in WWII, he was stationed in the European Theatre where he fought in the Battle of the Bulge.
For him, finding this lost memorial is a mission close to his heart.
“I wanted to find an original newspaper article and hopefully some pictures of the billboard and have it replicated,” Keim said. “Once it is assembled, I want to get the billboard into a display that could go to the museums. It would be a great recognition for those who paid a hell of a price.”
Keim recently contacted Hopper for help in finding the memorial, and she has since enlisted the help of the local American Legion.
“No one knows what happened to this memorial and it meant a lot to him and it means a lot to the families,” she said. “The American Legion was involved, so I have spoken with the commander over there and hope that with a combination of efforts we can get to the bottom of this, but we need to get the word out there to help people remember. We need to find someone who knows where it is, what happened to it, and who might have pictures.”
Keim has been looking for it for some time, met people who laid eyes on it, and has said that “I will work on this until I die.”
“If I can get this before I get to the stop sign at the end of the corner and have to leave here, it will be very satisfying,” he said.
If you have information on the memorial, contact Hopper at 541-294-5185 or by emailing her at 1krysade@gmail.com.