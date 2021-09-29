The Coos History Museum, Southwestern Oregon Community College and Coos Bay Public Library, would like to remind all writers and readers on the Southern Oregon Coast, that this year’s 6th annual Writer’s Day will be held on October 16, from 1:00-4:30 p.m. A writing workshop, How to Make Comics, will be held from 1-2 p.m. and hosted by David F Walker, author of The Black Panther Party: A Graphic Novel History. Registration will open at 9 a.m. September 25, and is limited to 30 participants.
From 2:00-3:30 p.m., there will be guest author readings and Q&A session with Lee van der Voo, author of As the World Burns: The New Generation of Activists and the Landmark Legal Fight Against Climate Change; Michelle Ruiz Keil, author of Summer in the City of Roses; and Thomas Mitchell, author of Where We Arrive. The Writing Competition Awards Ceremony will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m. The guest author readings and awards ceremony will be live streamed via Zoom and Facebook for those who would like to participate from the comfort of their homes.
Lastly, the Writing Contest submission deadline has been extended to September 30, at 5 p.m., so please consider submitting your short stories and poetry to our youth or adult categories for the chance to win cash and other fun prizes. For information about the contest, event and registration, visit cooshistory.org/writers-day. For questions or assistance, contact us at 541-756-6320 Ext. 216 or email education@cooshistory.org.
Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the second oldest historical society in the state. For information about the society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.
