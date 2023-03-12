art

Coquille Valley Art Center is pleased to announce the return of Ron and Donna Wright. The husband wife team will be offering six-week classes in woodcarving and painting. The separate classes will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday from March 11 through April 22. Cost is $65 for members and $85 for non-members.

Donna Wright will guide the class through her preferred method of painting – pouring. She will incorporate “collage” into the artwork creations. No experience is required. Donna will provide one sheet of watercolor paper. Participants need to bring their own brushes and paints.



