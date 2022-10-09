The two candidates vying for a seat in the Oregon House of Representatives faced off in a debate Monday, with Jerry Rust and Boomer Wright discussing a variety of topics important to the coastal district.

The mostly-friendly contest had a few moments of true debate, where the men shared different views on abortion and Measure 113, which would allow the Legislature to punish lawmakers who walk out of session to stop bills from being enacted.

0
0
0
0
1





Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments