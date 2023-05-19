Last week, House Democrats passed House Bill 2002 B with a final vote of 36-23 despite nearly 10 hours of floor debate and countless attempts by House Republicans to refer the bill back to committee.
“As I have stated before and will state again, parents are their child’s primary teacher. When politicians start stepping in the middle of that sacred relationship – there is a clear problem. That is what I fear House Bill 2002 B will do if signed into law. Among many egregious provisions within the bill, this legislation will allow a minor at any age to receive an abortion without parental consent. The parent will only be able to find out this information if the child provides written permission. How is a parent able to care for their child without information about the circumstance? This is too extreme for Oregon,” said Representative Boomer Wright (R-Reedsport).
If passed in the Senate and signed into law by the Governor, this legislation will allow the following:
• Minors below 15 to obtain abortions without parental consent. A doctor may not disclose this information to a child’s parent unless the child provides explicit written permission.
• Expands the use of taxpayer dollars for irreversible sex-changing treatments and procedures – including sterilization for those as young as 15 – without parental consent.
• Mandates private insurers to cover these procedures, allowing minors to undergo treatment on their parents’ insurance without their knowing.
• Vastly expands the types of irreversible sex-changing treatments and procedures funded by Oregon taxpayers. These services will be offered through the Healthier Oregon program, which provides health coverage to low-income individuals who would qualify for Medicaid except for immigration status and who “live in Oregon.” According to the Oregon Health Authority, there’s no time requirement to establish residency.
• Removes the prohibition on concealing the birth of a newborn child.
