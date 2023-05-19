Last week, House Democrats passed House Bill 2002 B with a final vote of 36-23 despite nearly 10 hours of floor debate and countless attempts by House Republicans to refer the bill back to committee.

“As I have stated before and will state again, parents are their child’s primary teacher. When politicians start stepping in the middle of that sacred relationship – there is a clear problem. That is what I fear House Bill 2002 B will do if signed into law. Among many egregious provisions within the bill, this legislation will allow a minor at any age to receive an abortion without parental consent. The parent will only be able to find out this information if the child provides written permission. How is a parent able to care for their child without information about the circumstance? This is too extreme for Oregon,” said Representative Boomer Wright (R-Reedsport).

