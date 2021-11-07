After providing $2 million to help the Port of Coos Bay purchase the former Georgia Pacific Mill site, State Rep. Boomer Wright is excited about the possibility of a shipping container facility opening along the coast.
Wright, who represents all of Coos County in the state Legislature, said the possibility of bringing quality jobs to the region made the decision to donate state funding an easy one.
“We all know one of the major things we need on the South Coast is jobs,” Wright said. “So anything that can help is something I know Senator Anderson and myself are supportive of. Anything to help the community, but we were both looking at the idea of promising job growth. That was it.”
Wright said he and Anderson have other work to do to help the port make the shipping facility a reality.
"The next thing we're going to be working on with the federal government, with DeFazio, is if the infrastructure bill goes through, is upgrading our rail system," Wright said.
Congressman Peter DeFazio has included more than $4 million for upgrades to the rail system, much of it on the former GP mill site.
Wright said there is a definite need for a shipping facility on Oregon, which would move products from Coos Bay throughout Oregon.
While Wright is happy he got to help, he said the state should be willing to do more for the port and for the South Coast in general.
"If we had a little more support from the governor's office, I think we would be in a lot better shape than we are now," Wright said. "They don't hear our voices."
Wright said he could see Coos Boy becoming a shipping destination with multiple container sites open and running.
"Why not," he said. "We really need a shot in the arm down here. We need support from our governor down here to create jobs. We have lots of opportunities."
In another bit of job related information, Wright said there is serious discussion ongoing about Shutter Creek Correctional Institute being used by Oregon State University.
He said he heard last week that OSU has backtracked on a proposal to take ownership of Elliott State Forest, but was instead asking the state if it could manage the forest and use Shutter Creek as a facility to manage it.
"They don't want to own it, they just want to manage it," Wright said. "That's what I heard yesterday."
