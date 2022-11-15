Election
Republicans will continue to represent Coos County in the state Legislature after voters re-elected Boomer Wright and David Brock Smith to the house of representatives.

Wright, who represents Coos Bay, North Bend and Reedsport among other areas, rolled to a relatively easy victory over Jerry Rust in the 9th District. Wright, who was first elected two years ago, received 19,498 votes districtwide, or 59.96%, while Rust had 12,967 votes, or 39.87%.

