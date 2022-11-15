Republicans will continue to represent Coos County in the state Legislature after voters re-elected Boomer Wright and David Brock Smith to the house of representatives.
Wright, who represents Coos Bay, North Bend and Reedsport among other areas, rolled to a relatively easy victory over Jerry Rust in the 9th District. Wright, who was first elected two years ago, received 19,498 votes districtwide, or 59.96%, while Rust had 12,967 votes, or 39.87%.
In Coos County, the margin was even greater with Wright receiving 10,908 votes, or 63.21%, to 6,304, or 36.53% for Rust.
The 9th District has historically been a swing district and has elected Democrats and Republicans in recent years. Heading into the 2022 election, party affiliation gave Republicans a 2% lead, but Wright easily won.
“It’s wonderful,” Wright said Thursday. “I’m encouraged by the advances we made.”
While Democrats will continue to control the Legislature, Wright said Republicans made small increases. In the state House, 25 Republicans have won seats, up from 23 two years ago, with three races still undecided. In the Senate, Republican gained one seat, moving from 15 to 16.
“That will give us a little more ability to work with the Democrats, and that’s a positive,” Wright said.
Wright said he was not surprised he and Brock Smith won easily, saying it’s a sign that people outside of Portland, Salem and Eugene are fed up with the state leadership.
“There has been a marked change,” he said. “I think that people feel the coast is not getting what they deserve, and the super majority is not giving them what they need.”
Wright said he is already working for the legislative session that will begin early next year. He has submitted 11 bills and expects to submit five more.
“It’s nice to be re-elected because I can do a lot between now and December, especially talking to Democrats,” Wright said. “You work with people, and that’s important.”
Brock Smith rolled to an even more dominant win in the 1st District, which includes all of Curry County and part of Coos County.
Brock Smith earned another two-year term in office with 23,037 votes, or 69.83%, to 9.861 votes, or 29.89% for Bret Cecil. The total vote was almost identical to the percentages in Coos County as Brock Smith received 8,620 votes, or 69.83%, to 3,686 votes, or 29.86%, for Cecil.
