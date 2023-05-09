The stoke level is predicted to be high for the World Tour Paddling Film Festival.
Not only will festival-goers get to watch a variety of paddle-related films featuring kayaks, rafts, canoes and fishing guides, they will also have the chance to participate in a community paddle, win raffle prizes and score some good deals at a gear swap.
The World Tour Paddling Film Festival is taking place at Curry Public Library in Gold Beach on Saturday, June 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. Hosted by Oregon Coast Visitors Association, this event brings the year's best paddling films to the South Coast.
Organizers said there will be an abundance of stoke and amazing films so it may get a little loud, and some may even shed a tear due to the nature of some of the meaningful films.
“We tried to make it really diverse. So it’s a nice variety of films,” said Dave Lacey, South Coast Tours owner and Oregon Coast Visitors Association representative.
The World Tour Paddling Film Festival has been showcasing the very best paddling films since 2006. It is designed to inspire those who watch the films to explore rivers, lakes and oceans, push extremes, appreciate wild places and fully embrace the paddling lifestyle.
"Paddle enthusiasts are invited to take to the water before they go to the film festival."
Paddle people can gather together and meet new friends while getting out on the Rogue River. This will be a non guided paddle with like minded paddlers. The community paddle will start at the Port of Gold Beach near the boat launch and restrooms at 10 a.m.
“It’s a cool way for people who may have just moved here, or don’t know many people, to make some new friends. Then they have paddle buddies,” Lacey said.
“It can also help people become more confident when they paddle in places where they haven’t been before,” he said.
After the community paddle, a portion of the Port of Gold Beach parking lot will be designated for a gear swap.
“Anybody who wants to sell or trade gear will have a place to set up. People can do some trades, or find some good deals on stuff,” Lacey said.
After that, doors open at the public library at 5:30. There will be catered food, and Arch Rock beer. The movies start at 6 p.m. and will feature two and a half hours of short films. They range from five minutes to twenty-some minutes.
The World Tour theatre screenings are happening in more than 135 cities around the world.
Halfway through the film festival in Gold Beach, everyone will take a short break to participate in a raffle.
“We have some amazing raffle prizes this year, from $1,000 worth of heavy equipment work to stays at lodges to a ride on Jerry’s Jet Boats,” Lacey said.
“We are giving away a kayak and life jackets and safety kits. And giving out free stuff between every movie. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” he said.
Proceeds from ticket sales and raffles will go to The Ascend Program – a school enrichment program in Curry County.
“They do really fun stuff with kids, from surfing to going to the park. They also have junior lifeguard program with Curry County Aquatic Safety,” Lacey said.
The Film Festival Screening is $10 and will take place at the Curry Public Library, 94341 3rd St. in Gold Beach.
Tickets for the Paddling Film Festival World Tour are available through EventBrite. Paper tickets will also be available at Chetco Brewing in Brookings, First Chapter Coffee House in Gold Beach and Pineapple Express in Port Orford.
There is no cost to participate in the morning community paddle on the Rogue River at the new paddle launch in the harbor of the Port of Gold Beach (10 a.m. to noon) or the Gear Swap (12:30 to 2 p.m.) Anyone interested in renting a kayak can call South Coast Tours at 541-373-0487.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In