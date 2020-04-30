Dear Reader,
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to alter our daily lives.
In March, we directed the reporters for all of our Country Media newspapers – including those at our publications in Coos Bay, Bandon and Reedsport - to work from their home offices.
And to limit the contact between our staff and our customers, thereby protecting all parties, we reduced the office hours at every location to 9 a.m. – noon, Monday – Friday.
For those employees whose work requires them to be onsite to conduct our essential business, we moved their workstations to ensure safe distancing and we are enforcing the scheduled sanitation of all surfaces several times daily.
As you can see from a quick drive down U.S. Highway 101, the virus’ impact on local businesses is severe. Many have closed their doors, some permanently.
These local businesses rely on newspapers to connect them to potential customers, and we in turn rely on generating advertising revenue to offset our operating expenses. Business closures intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus have dramatically reduced those advertising revenues over the past several weeks.
While we all hope to emerge from this crisis soon, there’s no way to predict the duration or severity of its impact on our economy.
Meantime, you may notice some changes to our regular lineup of comics, columns and features, and the resulting number of pages in each issue.
Soon after we bought this newspaper on February 1, we learned that the monthly bill for the comics and features appearing in The World exceeded that of a full-time reporter. The virus has enhanced the urgency for both expense reduction and prioritization of content, and right now I would rather have a reporter on the streets - and eliminate a few comics - than the other way around.
You will also notice an increase in the number and percentage of local news articles, with proportionately less Associated Press content. This is intentional.
While we will still provide AP articles that are relevant to our readers, you depend on us daily to report the local news that you won’t find anywhere else. Our newsroom is fully committed to this mission.
And we’re still hiring! Here in Coos Bay, we are searching for advertising sales reps and graphic artists. If you know anyone who would seem to be a good fit, send them our way.
Thank you for your continued trust and support. It’s our honor to serve the citizens of Coos, Douglas and Curry counties.
Ben Kenfield
Publisher
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In