On September 25 at 2:00 PM, the North Bend Public Library and the Older Adult Behavioral Health Initiative will cohost a workshop on Medicare Enrollment. This workshop is part of our monthly series “Modern Life Skills for Older Adults.”

Tilyne Godinez of AAA/SCBED and Jodi Delsere of Willamalane Park and Recreation District will discuss the necessary steps for enrolling in Medicare. They will also answer questions and provide further resources for individuals needing additional assistance navigating Medicare enrollment.

