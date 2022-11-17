The Oregon State University Extension Service welcomes the community to attend a workshop on producing Shiitake mushrooms on December 9.
The Making Shiitake Happen Workshop will take place from 10 a.m. – noon at the OSU Extension Center Annex in Roseburg.
The Oregon State Small Farms Program will be leading attendees step-by-step through the process of choosing suitable logs, spawn, and other materials for producing Shiitake logs. During this hands-on workshop, attendees will prepare, inoculate, and seal their own Shiitake logs to take home with them.
Attendees will also learn about sourcing inoculum to produce their own logs, where to grow them, and the best conditions to get maximum growth from their mushroom logs. The logs produced in this class can be used as a source of fresh shiitake mushrooms, or will make an excellent holiday gift.
This workshop costs $15. Registration is required by December 2. To register for the Making Shiitake Happen Workshop, visit https://beav.es/iHt or call OSU Extension in Douglas County at 541-672-4461.
Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made by December 2, to Logan Bennett at
