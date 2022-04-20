The Oregon State University Extension Service and Douglas County Chapter of the Oregon Small Woodlands Association welcome landowners to attend the Becoming Fire-Wise workshop on Friday, April 22.
The Becoming Fire-Wise workshop will take place from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Watson Mountain Firewise Community in Glide.
During the outdoor field tour, participants will learn about Firewise Communities and see on the ground examples of how the Douglas Forest Protective Association is helping landowners become more fire-safe. Guests will tour two properties that have recently developed defensible space, show on the ground before/after examples, and talk with the landowners about the process and priorities. We will also learn how to make your forestland fire-safe beyond the home. This class is for forest landowners of all sizes and experience levels.
This field-based workshop is free; however, registration is requested by April 20. Carpooling to the workshop is encouraged, as parking may be limited.
To register for the Becoming Fire-Wise workshop, visit https://beav.es/wRp or call OSU Extension in Douglas County at 541-672-4461.
