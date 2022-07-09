The Oregon State University Extension Service welcomes farmers and gardeners to attend the Growing Olives in Oregon Event, hosted by the River Ranch Olive Oil Company on August Friday, August 26.
The Growing Olives in Oregon Workshop will take place from 1-3:30 p.m. at the River Ranch Olive Oil Grove in Glide, Oregon. Parking is limited, so carpooling is suggested.
During this outdoor field tour, participants will get the chance to walk through a production size olive grove and learn about best management practices for producing olives for oil in Oregon. Participants will get instruction from the grove agricultural manager, and from OSU Extension agents Logan Bennet and Heather Stoven. Participants will also receive an update on the Extension service olive program. After the field tour, participants will be able to attend an olive oil tasting with the project manager of the farm.
This workshop will cost $10, registration is required, and will close on August 19.
To register for the Growing Olives in Oregon Workshop, visit https://beav.es/isA or call OSU Extension in Douglas County at 541-672-4461.
Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made by August 1 to Logan Bennett at (541) 236-3015 or Logan.bennett@oregonstate.edu.
