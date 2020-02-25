COOS BAY — In response to the local housing shortage the City of Coos Bay has partnered with developer Adam Rutherford of Tahoe Pacific Capital LLC to produce workforce housing in Empire.
Last week, developers broke ground on the nine, three-bedroom, two-bath apartments located on the corner of South Wasson Street and Michigan Avenue.
With help from South Coast Business Development Council, the Coos Bay Urban Renewal Agency asked for development proposals approximately a year ago, and decided to come to an agreement with Tahoe Pacific Capital.
The city provided the land for apartment complex at no cost to the developer, with the caveat that the apartments would be constructed within two years from the signing of the agreement on April 17, 2019.
“We have an agreement with them that the housing has to be developed within a certain period of time, and if it’s not, the developer would have to pay market value for the land,” Coos Bay City Manager Rodger Craddock said.
Coos Bay, like many other communities, is facing a shortage of workforce and low-income housing.
The development incentive the city was able to offer Rutherford stems from the 2018 Coos County Housing Analysis and Action Plan.
Rutherford anticipates that the project will be completed by the spring of next year.