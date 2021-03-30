In 2018, a group of organizations in Coos County contracted with czb, LLC to do a housing study for Coos County. One of the recommendations of that study was that there is consolidated effort across Coos County to ensure that there is sufficient housing in Coos County to meet the needs of all residents. This effort will require collaboration among all sectors – public, private and nonprofit. After discussion it was determined that the housing issues of Coos and Curry counties as well as the Reedsport community of Douglas County shared many similar characteristics. As a result, in March 2020, Neighborworks Umpqua in partnership with other agencies working on local housing efforts, both counties together submitted a grant request to Meyer Memorial Trust to support a regional emphasis to align, coordinate and support housing efforts on the Southern Oregon Coast.
In November 2020, the $60,000 per year grant ($120,000 total) was awarded to Neighborworks Umpqua. In addition, the Association of Oregon Counties awarded a $25,000 grant to NWU to provide housing coordination services for Coos and Curry counties.
The pandemic has changed the course of the project. Neighborworks Umpqua reached out to Mike Lehman to launch the first phase of this effort. Mike has agreed to fill the role of “interim coordination” through December 31, 2021.
The starting point for this project is to form a regional steering committee to act as the driving force for housing development in the region. Commissioner Cribbins stated; “Once formed this steering committee will be charged with convening a housing summit to bring stakeholders together to collaborate on housing development and construction in our South coast region.
We’re very happy to have Mike come out of retirement,” Court Boice stated. “The focus will be on the full spectrum of housing. From low-income, veterans and family wage housing to attract professionals to our area. I’ve appreciated working with Mike in past opportunities He’s the perfect person to take on this important project.”
The Mike Lehman charge will be to:
- Develop a regional steering committee and support its formative meetings.
- Develop a collaborative process to draft a regional housing plan.
- Support the continuance of local efforts to coordinate housing work.
- Convene a state and regional housing gathering in the fall of 2021 that draws statewide stakeholders to inform our regional stakeholders of available resources and housing best practices.
Mike brings a wealth of experience to the area being born and raised in Coos County, serving six years in the Oregon Legislature and seven years with Oregon Community Action. He says, “The Housing Study confirmed what most had been thinking. The housing problems on the South Coast impact all sectors. There is inadequate low-cost housing for those most in need, particularly our senior citizens on a fixed income. But the lack of housing also hurts our working families and even impacts our ability to attract medical professionals to our communities”.
Mike will begin his role by engaging with stakeholders to discuss the current state of housing projects. Mike can be reached at mlehman269@gmail.com or (541) 912-2632.
