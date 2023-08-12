North Spit
More than 130 years after work first began on the North Spit at the Port of Coos Bay, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle visited Coos Bay on Sunday to celebrate the latest effort to repair the damaged jetty.

When the jetties were first built, starting in 1891 and ending in 1895, the North Jetty measured 9,000 feet long. Over the years, wear and tear from the ocean has destroyed more than 1,000 feet on the jetty, with it losing around 25 feet every year.

U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle discusses the ongoing repairs to the North Jetty as U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden listens is. The two elected officials visited Coos Bay and got a look at the improvements.
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden gets an explanation of the work being done at the North Jetty from Capt. Marie Adams with the Corps of Engineers.
