More than 130 years after work first began on the North Spit at the Port of Coos Bay, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle visited Coos Bay on Sunday to celebrate the latest effort to repair the damaged jetty.
When the jetties were first built, starting in 1891 and ending in 1895, the North Jetty measured 9,000 feet long. Over the years, wear and tear from the ocean has destroyed more than 1,000 feet on the jetty, with it losing around 25 feet every year.
Thanks in large part due to the efforts of former Rep. Peter DeFazio, the congressional delegation was able to secure $84 million to make needed repairs to the jetty. The Corps of Engineers is leading the construction project, which is expected to be complete by December 2025.
The jetties are designed to control waves and protect boats that move in and out of the Port of Coos Bay.
"Every person who transgresses this channel, protected by the two jetties, entrusts their lives to us," said Col. Dale Caswell. "We look forward to the day in December 2025 when the final stone is placed, and the work here is complete."
Caswell explained the work being done right now is far different than when the first jetties were built. In the 1800s, locals brought dump trucks full of rocks and dumped them in the water until they built up and created the jetty.
Today, jetty work is much more scientific, with each rock weighed and measured and placed together like a puzzle.
Wyden said seeing the work begin was a big moment for himself and the region.
"You simply can't have big league economic development on the South Coast with Little League infrastructure," Wyden said. "The journey to reach this goal was no three-hour pleasure cruise. It was a long journey.
"We spent, as the congressional delegation, an enormous amount of time showing people on the East Coast that are jetties are not just a bunch of rocks. They are a lifeline. The jetties are not Democrat or Republican. They're just safe jetties and that's damn important."
The rock being added to the jetty comes from Fresno, Calif., and has been coming to Coos Bay for more than a year. The individual stones weigh between three and 38 tons, and before work is completed, 175,000 tons of rocks will be added.
Hoyle, who is the newest member of the delegation, said she was thrilled to see work getting started.
"This project is critically important because it will save lives," Hoyle said. "I'm very proud to be fighting alongside you. I'm looking forward to 2025 when we can see that last rock out in."
Chief Amber Archer with the U.S. Coast Guard said the improved jetty will save lives and assist the Coast Guard in the work they do.
"This project will save lives," she said. "I've seen the North Jetty deteriorate, and I've seen the impact on the main channel. It improves the safety for our members, but it also improves the lives for our recreational vessels and our fishing fleet."
Port CEO John Burns said to get to the point of rocks being placed required a lot of collaboration among many people.
"This kind of project never happens if we can't work together," Burns said. "We've been working on this project for a long time."
Nick Edwards, a local fisherman said he is thrilled to see the work because it will literally save lives.
"This jetty project is going to multiple things for multiple people," Edwards said. "First, it's going to save lives. I've crossed that barrier thousands of times. This will make it safer for everyone to go out."
While the jetty project is worthy of federal funding on its own, Wyden and Hoyle agreed it's a major step in getting a shipping terminal to Coos Bay.
"What we're doing is fitting all the pieces together," Wyden said "Together, we believe we have an argument for having an unstoppable project. This is a critical piece. This is an integral part, a fundamental part to making the case for the port project."
Hoyle said the jetty project will serve many purposes.
"I believe we owe something to the South Coast, and this is bringing jobs back that were lost," Hoyle said. "I have talked to widows, I have talked to children who lost their families. We need to make this safe, and the bottom line is this will be done in December 2025."
