Construction is still ongoing throughout Madison Elementary School as workers rush to complete a series of final projects before school opens. Bust despite the sight of painters and the occasional sound of power equipment, excitement is building inside the fully renovated school.

The rebuild of Madison Elementary School is the third major project to be completed thanks to the school bond approved by voters. The district earlier built Eastside Elementary and Marshfield Junior High.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

What are your plans for Labor Day?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments