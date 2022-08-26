Construction is still ongoing throughout Madison Elementary School as workers rush to complete a series of final projects before school opens. Bust despite the sight of painters and the occasional sound of power equipment, excitement is building inside the fully renovated school.
The rebuild of Madison Elementary School is the third major project to be completed thanks to the school bond approved by voters. The district earlier built Eastside Elementary and Marshfield Junior High.
Principal Carli Ainsworth led Superintendent Charis McGaughy through the school last week, pointing on the improvements and expansions. One of the biggest changes is at the front door, where a safety vestibule will greet guests. Anyone trying to enter the school must first be buzzed into the office and show ID before being let into the main building.
“We’re really excited about security and the safety of our students and staff,” Ainsworth said.
Just inside the school, the brand-new portion of the school can be seen. It includes a new library and health center along with several new classrooms. The library is designed to hold 15,000 books and up to 30 people at a time.
The classrooms are spacious and set up to use the newest in technology. Some of the second-grade classrooms near the front of the school are brand new, but many of the classrooms are a mix of the old school with major upgrades. Sonja Boice was setting up her classroom Tuesday, and she said she is ready to see students again.
“I love it,” she said of her new classroom. “It’s amazing. I’m excited to get everything up and settled for the new school year.”
Although construction workers continued to move throughout the school, finishing final projects before students return, Ainsworth said every day brings more energy to the school.
“It feels so positive,” she said. “The contractors are all working so hard, and they’re working well together. It’s been a positive outlook on getting the space ready for our community.”
Most of the classrooms are located on one main hall, with second graders closest to the office and kindergarteners at the back of the school. Ainsworth said putting the youngest students at the back was a choice made due to the design of the original building.
“We are blessed to have classrooms with bathrooms in them, and we chose to keep them for our kindergarten students,” she said.
While elements of the old classrooms are obvious, Ainsworth said every room got new floors and paint. They are also wired for the newest technology as a teaching tool.
“We’ll have technology in every classroom,” McGaughy said. “They are waiting on the final painting, and they’ll come hang up smart TVs.”
After teaching in Blossom Gulch after students moved last year, Diane Handy is excited to be back in Madison. She has taught at the school for seven years and was setting up her new classroom Tuesday.
“I think it’s been worth it,” she said about moving two times in two years. “I’m pretty excited. This is a new room for me. I was in a different room before, so it’s challenging. The new floors are wonderful. I thought I scratched them already, but it wiped right off.”
While the main part of the school will be ready for opening day, two parts will be closed for further construction. Ainsworth said both the gym and the cafeteria will be closed at the beginning of school. Neither were part of the original plan at Madison, but the district saved enough money those upgrades could also be done.
“We knew the basics that we had to do,” said Nancy Giggy with Integrity Management Solutions, which helped oversee construction. “As we finished Marshfield Junior High, we knew how much money we had left over to divert to Madison.”
It turned out to be enough to add the gym and cafeteria to the project along with a new security vestibule at Sunset and new roof and HVAC system at Millicoma.
Ainsworth said students at Madison will be outside for PE at the beginning of the year, with all classes eating breakfast and lunch in their classrooms until the cafeteria is finished. The cafeteria is expected to be finished by the end of September, with the work in the gym done by the end of October.
Close to 280 students are expected at Madison, and Ainsworth said she is ready.
“I’m super excited about seeing students back in the building,” she said. “Our second graders were here for hybrid COVID school. For our kindergarteners and first grade students, this will be a brand-new school for them.”
McGaughy said seeing the nearly finished school was exciting because it emphasizes the support Coos Bay has for public schools and students.
“I just love this symbolic message for our students,” she said. “It shows our students how much Coos Bay values education and public schools.”
Ainsworth has been involved in the upgrades of several years, but with work almost done, even she is surprised.
“It really is, I think, better than anyone could have imagined,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In