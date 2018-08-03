ROSEBURG – Douglas County Public Works Department (DCPW), Operations and Maintenance Division continues work on their annual chip seal program on Douglas County roadways.
Chip seal work will be performed Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., depending upon weather and materials availability. Traffic in the work areas will be controlled by flaggers.
"Please proceed with caution and obey all posted signs, warnings and flagging instructions," wrote County Public Information Officer Tamara Osborne in a press release.
DCPW will provide a weekly update on the roads scheduled for chip seal maintenance. The tentative schedule for the week of August 6, 2018, is as follows and is subject to modification:
8/06/18 Driver Valley Road, Oakland MP 0.70 to 13.50
8/07/18 Driver Valley Road, Oakland MP 0.70 to 13.50
8/08/18 Driver Valley Road, Oakland MP 0.70 to 13.50
8/09/18 Driver Valley Road, Oakland MP 0.70 to 13.50
"Please note that the chip seal maintenance will impact drive times, so we are asking residents to plan accordingly. Expect 20 minute delays and seek alternate routes whenever possible. Safety is always a priority for the motoring public and we are asking motorists to use caution as they travel thru the construction areas," she emphasized.
For more information contact DCPW, Operations and Maintenance Division at (541) 440-4268 or log onto www.co.douglas.or.us/publicworks/projects.asp