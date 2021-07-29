Construction work necessary to provide safe ongoing access to South Jetty Road and Carter Lake Campground, near Florence, will begin later this summer, requiring temporary closures of each road.
“Thanks to funding from the Great American Outdoors Act, we will be able to make important road repairs this year,” said Michele Holman, Central Coast district ranger. “South Jetty Road in particular has been difficult to maintain for the last few years as the river current and ocean tides are slowly eating away at the road. We’re looking forward to getting both of these roads fixed so visitors can continue to enjoy these areas safely.”
Construction for the South Jetty Road project is expected to begin August 16 and finish in late October, crucial timing to ensure all the work can be completed ahead of fall and winter storms and high tides. Visitors will have access to beach access points 1 – 5 and South Jetty and Goosepasture OHV staging areas throughout most of the construction period. Sites north of beach access #5, which includes the crab dock and two additional beach access points, will be closed to all traffic (vehicle, bicycle, foot) for the duration of the project. The entire road will be closed for up to a week, likely in October; the timing of that closure will be posted online once the dates are identified by the contractor. See map for locations.
In addition to the South Jetty Road repairs, the Great American Outdoors Act is helping fund repairs of the Carter Lake Campground access road. Starting September 7 and ending in late October, Carter Lake Campground Road will be closed, along with the campground, Carter Lake Day Use and Carter Dunes trailhead. Visitors will be able to access the Carter Dunes Trail by foot from the Taylor Dunes Trailhead, which will remain open for most of the construction period. Parking at the Taylor Dunes trailhead may be limited by construction equipment; the trailhead will close entirely for approximately two weeks, likely in October. Closure dates will be posted online as soon as they are known. For information about either road project, please call the Central Coast Ranger District at 541-271-6000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In