COOS BAY — Construction has begun on new LED signs, replacing the banners that used to stream across southbound U.S. Highway 101.
The new sign will replace the current banner program, while upholding the city’s current agreement to promote events for nonprofits at no cost to the organization.
Putting up banners over the southbound 101 takes approximately 114 hours per year of time from city employees. According to the city, putting up information on these new LED signs will save the city approximately $13,500 each year.