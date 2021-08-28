With the opening of school just over a week away, work is well underway at one of Coos Bay School District's oldest schools.
Madison Elementary School, which was opened in 1953 and houses pre-K through second graders, will be shut down for the year with students moving to the old Blossom Gulch Elementary School.
Moving the students will allow the district to complete the Madison renovation in one year, and will keep students away from the construction zone.
Work at Madison began in July, and construction is well underway as the decades-old school gets a much-needed facelift.
Last week, West Coast Contractors took a big step in the construction phase as it pounded new piles into the ground to stabilize the building.
Plans call for several additions to the building, including new classrooms, a new entry and administrative space and a stand-alone library. The school's library is currently housed in former classrooms, according to Trendell.
The renovations at Madison will be funded by the district's $59.9 million BEST Bond, passed by voters in 2017. The bond recently paid for the construction of the new Marshfield Junior High, which will open to students for the first time September 7.
Construction will include the removal of asbestos, new ventilation and heating, a new roof and accessibility improvements, according to bond planning documents.
"I'm just excited that it's going to get a major renovation," Superintendent Bryan Trendell said. "It's one of our oldest schools and in need of a major renovation."
Plans for the construction were originally on a multi-year timeline, with much of the work taking place during the summers to avoid conflicting with school schedules. But that plan would've required having students in the building at the same time that construction was taking place, meaning some students may have had to take classes in portable classrooms and within earshot of the construction noise.
Instead, the school board approved a plan to move the school's students to Blossom Gulch for a year, which will allow construction crews to work on the renovations throughout the year. That'll save the district time and money on the project, and the stress of having students in the building, Trendell said.
The bond's next projects, which include any money left over from the junior high and Madison upgrades, will focus on upgrades to the Sunset and Millicoma schools.
The move will be an inconvenience in the short term, but Trendell thinks the renovations are worth that.
"It's a sacrifice that we have to make in order to speed up the process," Trendell said. "We'll do whatever we can to try to make the inconvenience as low as we can and try to make it a special year for these kids."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In