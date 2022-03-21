The Coos History Museum and the League of Women Voters will be hosting a Women’s Luncheon in celebration of Women’s History Month. This program will take place on March 31, from noon – 2 p.m. in the Coos History Museum Sprague Gallery. The cost for CHM members is $15 and the cost for non-members is $20. More information and registration can be found on the CHM website (cooshistory.org/events/womens-luncheon/).
Leading off the Women’s Luncheon, guests will enjoy a live performance as Alice Carlson performs a monologue featuring an important local historical woman, Esther Lockhart. Following this presentation, join in networking with fellow local ladies, participate in activities related to women in Coos County history, enter to win a raffle, and more. A light lunch, refreshments, and dessert will be included for all to enjoy throughout the program.
Established in 1891, The Coos County Historical Society is an Oregon 501(c)3 not for profit organization and the second oldest historical society in the state. For information about the society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.
