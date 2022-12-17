NB Council

For the first time in history, the North Bend City Council is primarily women. From left, Eric Gleason, Larry Garden, Mayor Jessica Engelke, Jenny Jones, Barbara Schultz and Susanna Noordhoff.

 Contributed photo

Two years after Jessica Engelke made history by becoming the first female mayor in North Bend, the city set another record last week when Jenny Jones and Barbara Schultz joined the council.

With the two newest council members taking their seats, North Bend will be led by a majority female council for the first time. Joining Engelke, Jones and Schultz on the council is Susanna Noordhoff, who was first elected two years ago.



