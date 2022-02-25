Bandon Women's Health.jpg

Register now for the all-virtual 19th annual Women's Health Day 2022. The title for the event this year is: “Radical Self Care: Empowering Women to Thrive Now and in the Future.”

The event will be held virtually via Zoom from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Women's Health Day is a free all-day seminar featuring speakers offering health-related information, exercise and mental health breaks, drawings for prizes, a cooking demonstration by Mother’s Natural Grocery and more. It is sponsored by the Southern Coos Health Foundation, the fundraising arm of Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center.

Speakers include Stephanie Lyon, director of Pharmacy at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center and a Integrative Medicine Fellow; Christine Mitchell, doctor of osteopathy at SCHHC; Shane Matsui, licensed clinical social worker at SCHHC; Stephanie Polizzi, registered dietitian with OSU Extension Service; Nanci Johnson, owner and certified personal trainer at Optimum Health and Fitness; Debi Ellis, RN and former interim CEO with SCHHC and owner/instructor of Bandon Yoga Hive; and Sheri McGrath, owner of Mother’s Natural Grocery and Deli.

Participants are asked to pre-register so all attendees can be provided with registration materials, the Zoom link and a fun swag box (including a personal journal) prior to the event.

Join in discussions and interactive workshops where we explore the concepts of Radical Self-Care through greater understanding of the individual aspects of wellness and the healthy integration of all four aspects.

They will explore: physical balance, mental wholeness, emotional and social harmony, and spiritual freedom, among other topics.

To register for this free all virtual event, visit https://bit.ly/34J53zV or http://www.southerncoos.org/womenshealthday.

If you’d like the hospital to register for you, if you have any questions or if you’re interested in being a sponsor for this event, call 541-329-1038 or email amossstrong@southerncoos.org.

