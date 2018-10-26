NORTH BEND – The McCullough Bridge closed for an hour Wednesday after a woman was struck by a semi.
According to a press release from the North Bend Police Department, calls began coming in around 9 p.m. that a woman had intentionally stepped into traffic.
“Officers from the North Bend Police Department and Oregon State Police, as well as members from the North Bend Fire Department and Bay Cities Ambulance Emergency Medical First Responders, all responded and worked together to provide care for an injured adult female located upon arriving on the bridge,” the release said.
Though the woman’s name was not released, she was 58 years old and from Coos Bay.
“Witnesses indicated that she was a pedestrian on the bridge,” the release said, and that after stepping into traffic was “subsequently struck by a semi-truck.”
She was transported to Bay Area Hospital with significant limb injuries.