NORTH BEND — A woman crashed into a power pole yesterday on U.S. Highway 101.
Oregon State Police troopers work at the scene of a single-vehicle crash that left a power pole severed and a driver uninjured along U.S. High…
An Oregon State Police press release stated that Adrianne Lea Simpson, 42, of Coquille, hit the power pole near milepost 243.5 after going over the railroad tracks and then into a fence, coming to a rest 60 feet from the road.
“Driver stated that there was something wrong with the vehicle and she was unable to turn,” the release said of the non-injury crash. “Vehicle sustained major front end damage and was towed from the scene by Mast Bros.”
A citation was issued to Simpson and she was warned for driving too fast for conditions and failure to drive within her lane.