COOS BAY — A single vehicle crash occurred Monday morning on Seven Devils Road, causing the vehicle to roll over an embankment.
According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, the driver suffered a minor bump to the head and was transported to Bay Area Hospital. A motorist who was passing along the road assisted in removing the woman from her vehicle.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and aided with securing and returning the driver’s personal belongings, and service dog which was also in the vehicle.
No charges have been filed and the cause of the crash is unknown. This story will be updated as more information is available.