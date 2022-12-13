A woman reported missing in early November was found deceased at the scene of an auto accident at Cape Arago.
The Oregon State Police were called to mile post 12.9 on Cape Arago around 11 a.m. Sunday, December 4, to a report of a single-vehicle crash.
When troopers and other emergency responders arrived, they found a vehicle operated by Wendy Haumea Smith, 45, had crashed at an unknown date and time. Smith’s body was located close to the accident scene.
The preliminary investigation indicated an eastbound Honda Civic, operated by Smith, crossed the westbound lane of travel onto the earthen shoulder and plummeted down a cliff of more than 100 feet before coming to an uncontrolled rest against a tree on Cape Arago Highway. Smith was reported missing to the Coos County Sheriffs’ Office on Nov 6.
Scene evidence indicates Smith survived the crash, extricated herself from the vehicle, collected some belongings and moved a short distance from the vehicle. It is currently undetermined if Smith died as a result of the injuries she sustained in the crash or other causes.
Oregon State Parks closed access to the last section of Cape Arago Highway during the investigation and recovery efforts were underway.
OSP was assisted by the Coos County Sheriffs’ Office, Charleston Fire, North Bend Fire and Oregon State Parks.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In