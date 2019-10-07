SOUTH COAST — A woman was rescued last week after slipping down a steep embankment between Gold Beach and Brookings.
According to a press release from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in on Sept. 30, at 1:42 p.m. from a Nebraska resident saying she was stuck on a cliff side with her dog near Natural Bridges.
Sere Bauer, 40, who said she was a radiologist working at Sutter Coast Hospital in Crescent City, Calif., was rescued from a steep embankment …
The woman was Sere Bauer, 40, who said she was a radiologist working at Sutter Coast Hospital in Crescent City, Calif., the release said.
“Bauer stated she had parked her car at a wayside and walked a coastal trail for about a half hour before becoming stranded off trail trying to make her way to the beach below,” the release said. “Bauer stated that she was holding onto shrubbery but that she was slipping.”
Curry County deputies and Oregon State Police responded while the Curry County Search and Rescue team was asked to respond with a rope rappel.
Bauer’s car was found parked at the Natural Bridges wayside while a trooper drove along the highway with his siren on hoping Bauer could hear it.
You have free articles remaining.
“Curry County Dispatch Deputy Synthia Westerman kept Bauer on the line reassuring her and reporting information back and forth from Bauer through dispatch to deputies and troopers until the first responders were able to locate (her),” the release said.
When the SAR team hiked down and found Bauer, they set up a rope system above her.
The Curry County Search and Rescue team helped rescue a stranded woman from a steep embankment last week.
“Bauer was about 200 feet below the SAR team and about 200 feet above the rocky beach below,” the release said.
SAR member Art Tarin rappelled down and secured her to himself with a climbing harness, while the rest of the SAR team raised them both back to the top.
“Tarin then rappelled back down and got Bauer’s dog back to the top as well,” the release said. “This is the second time in two weeks where search and rescue, deputies, troopers and other first responders have rescued someone who had gone off trail along the coastal trail between Gold Beach and Brookings.”
The release highlighted those involved, including Deputy Joshua Teter, Detective Jaried Freeman and Lt. John Ensley. The SAR members who rescued Bauer are Art Tarin, Happ Flynn, Thomas Sorrentino, Cam Lynn, Andy Stubbs, Craig Rasbury, John Bischoff and Phil Dickson, along with OSP troopers Robin Katter, Kyle Kennedy and Bryan Neely.