BANDON — A woman lost for two days walked out of the woods and into her own search party last week.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was reported missing after not returning from a hike at the New River Nature Center south of Bandon on Thursday, Sept. 26.
The woman was Mindy Machanic, 69, of Mesquite, Nev.
Machanic was reported missing after a camp host at the Nature Center told a Bureau of Land Management ranger she had gone for a hike on Sept. 25 and never returned. The CCSO activated the Search and Rescue team, and sent out Hasty Teams to the north where she was last seen, the release said.
“These teams were unsuccessful in locating Machanic, but were able to eliminate potential search areas,” the release said. “As dark rolled into the South Coast, it was determined that weather conditions were not harmful to a person out at night and the search was suspended until the following day.”
The CCSO pulled in additional resources, including the Sheriff’s Posse, Coos County Community Emergency Response Team, and additional staff from the BLM and state parks.
SAR also asked for assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard to fly the area in search for Machanic.
“As good fortune would have it, while searchers were being briefed for their missions, (Machanic) found her own way out of the woods and walked into the briefing,” the release said. “She immediately expressed relief and commented that she had been lost for two days.”
SAR members began examining her for injuries and the SAR chaplain “began making arrangements with local resources to ensure that the experience would not cause long term harm,” the release said.
The CCSO thanked volunteers with the posse, SAR, CERT and the others who “support life-safety missions,” the release said.