A 20-year-old woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Bandon on Friday.
According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, just before 8:30 p.m., Friday, deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on the south end of Beach Loop Road.
The Bandon Police Department, Bandon Fire Department and Bay Cities Ambulance joined the sheriff’s department at the scene.
When deputies arrived, it was determined Shelbie Dowell was the only occupant of the vehicle. First responders found the vehicle on its side after it struck a tree in the ditch.
Medics from Bay City Ambulance evaluated Dowell and declared her dead at the scene. Police and fire personnel worked together to recover Dowell’s body and remove the vehicle from the ditch.
