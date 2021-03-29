A 24-year-old woman died in a traffic accident just after 6 p.m. Saturday March 20th in the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area in Lakeside.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a 911 call at 6:08 p.m. Saturday reporting the accident on Ten Mile Sand Road, about 1.5 miles east of Horsfall Beach.
The initial reports indicated a 2001 Jeep Cherokee drove off the sand road and was upside down in the water.
Those who called 911 also said people were still inside the vehicle.
When deputies arrived, they learned two of the three occupants of the vehicle were able to get out with assistance of several other ATV riders who stopped to help, but a third occupant was still trapped inside.
The responding deputy, with the assistance of the other ATV riders, was able to attach a winch line from the deputy’s patrol truck and quickly winch the vehicle out of the water so the occupant could be removed from the vehicle.
CPR was immediately administered and continued to be administered until medical staff from the Hauser Fire Department and Bay Cities Ambulance arrived on scene and took over the medical aid.
Bay Cities Ambulance medical personnel with the assistance of Bay Area Hospital physicians pronounced the third passenger, Hailey Vincent, dead at the scene.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the ATV community, and more specifically the ATV riders who assisted at the scene with the quick, selfless actions which likely saved the life of at least one of the other occupants of the vehicle.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
