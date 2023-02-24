Police
On February 20 at 1:13 p.m., Deputy R. Baker was dispatched to an address on Spinreel Road, near Lakeside to a report of theft of mail in progress. When en-route, the Coos County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center advised Deputy Baker the suspect vehicle had fled from the location.

A short time later, Baker and an Oregon State Trooper turned onto Spinreel Road from Highway 101, and located the suspect vehicle on the side of the road under the railroad bridge. Baker had contacted this vehicle earlier while patrolling Lakeside due to suspicious circumstances he observed while on general patrol of the area. At that time, no crime was observed.



