On February 20 at 1:13 p.m., Deputy R. Baker was dispatched to an address on Spinreel Road, near Lakeside to a report of theft of mail in progress. When en-route, the Coos County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center advised Deputy Baker the suspect vehicle had fled from the location.
A short time later, Baker and an Oregon State Trooper turned onto Spinreel Road from Highway 101, and located the suspect vehicle on the side of the road under the railroad bridge. Baker had contacted this vehicle earlier while patrolling Lakeside due to suspicious circumstances he observed while on general patrol of the area. At that time, no crime was observed.
Kaitlyn Campbell, 24, was sitting in the suspect vehicle with a male occupant. While speaking with Kaitlyn and the man, Baker observed Kaitlyn become agitated and strike the man in the head with a closed fist.
Baker and the trooper immediately took Kaitlyn into custody after witnessing this event. During further investigation on scene, it was found Kaitlyn had stolen mail from a business on Spinreel Road and had also stolen several gift cards from Safeway in North Bend which were in her possession when she was arrested.
Campbell was transported to the Coos County Jail where she was booked on the charges of disorderly conduct II, criminal mischief III, and theft of mail.
