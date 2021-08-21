On August 13 at approximately 2:32 a.m., Coos County Sheriff’s deputies contacted a silver 2008 Dodge Caliber at the end of Charleston Road in Coos Bay.
When the deputy ran the vehicle through the local and national database, it came back registered to 32-year-old Kristina Frickey. The deputy questioned the female, who claimed she was Frickey’s sister.
The deputy was able to obtain a photo of Frickey, proving she was the female in the vehicle. The deputy also recognized a tattoo specific to Frickey during the contact.
Dispatch informed the deputy that Frickey had multiple active warrants for her arrest. Frickey was placed into custody for those active warrants. When Frickey exited the vehicle, a large machete was located within arm’s reach, which is a violation of her probation.
Deputies also located a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue. Frickey admitted the residue was methamphetamine, and admitted to recent use.
Frickey was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail for her active warrants, as well as giving false information to a peace officer.
