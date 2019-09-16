COOS BAY — Authorities have identified the woman who died Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101 near Milepost 241.
According to a press release by Oregon State Police, the woman was 56-year-old Rena Clemons, of Coos Bay, the operator of a blue Saab involved in the fatal crash.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Clemons, who was travelling northbound on Highway 101, lost control of her vehicle and crossed the center line as she was negotiating a curve in the roadway, said the release.
You have free articles remaining.
OSP Lt. Cord Wood said the department received a call of a collision near Millington Frontage Road around 10:12 a.m. As they arrived on scene, Wood said they found two vehicles and three occupants involved with the crash.
Clemons sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the press release, she collided with a green Ford Taurus which was operated by 68-year-old Michael Puschel and carrying passenger Toni Puschel, 67, of Coos Bay. The two were transported via ambulance to Bay Area Hospital with serious injuries.
OSP was assisted by the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Bay Cities Ambulance, the Coos County Medical Examiner, Sumner Fire Department, Green Acres Fire Department and the Millington Fire Department.