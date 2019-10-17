COOS COUNTY — A woman has been found after getting lost while mushroom picking.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in on Wednesday, Oct. 16 that Harriet Sagar, 59, of Coos Bay hadn’t returned from mushroom picking east of Norton Gulch near Sunset Bay State Park.
The friend who reported Sagar missing told the CCSO that she left to go mushroom picking on Tuesday, Oct. 15, the release said.
“The Sheriff's Office activated its Search and Rescue … team shortly after being notified and sent out Hasty Teams in the direction that Sagar had last been seen,” the release said. “The teams located Sagar at approximately 1:40 p.m. about two miles from where she had last been seen. She was cold and wet but otherwise unharmed.”
The CCSO thanked the volunteers of the SAR team and other organizations who helped locate Sagar.
“We would also like to recognize the accomplishment of K9 Augie who located Sagar,” the release said. “Nice work.”