A 31-year-old Coos Bay woman is behind bars, facing multiple felony charges and possibly murder after she ran over and killed a Coos Bay man in the parking lot at Pony Village Mall.
Kelsey Jean Culver is facing charges of attempted murder, first degree assault and felony hit and run after the incident that left 41-year-old Kyle Alan Hagquist clinging to life. Hagquist died Thursday afternoon, and District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said he was going to ask the charges to be escalated to second degree murder.
According to a press release from Capt. Cal Mitts with the North Bend Police Department, police received a 9-1-1 call at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday reporting a pedestrian versus vehicle accident in the parking lot near the Mini Pet Mart at Pony Village Mall.
Witnesses reported a silver or gold Lexus SUV hit a man and fled the scene heading south. Witnesses were also able to get the vehicle’s license plate number.
While emergency services from North Bend responded to the mall, a North Bend police officer witnessed the SUV heading south on Koos Bay Boulevard. A short time later, 9-1-1 dispatchers received reports of the same Lexus SUV driving recklessly on Highway 101 heading south from Koos Bay Boulevard.
The Lexus being driven by Culver sideswiped another SUV at the intersection of Newport and Highway 101 before crashing while trying to turn at the corner of Newport and Edwards. The SUV crashed into a construction container and utility trailer in front of the Bachelors Inn, at which point a Coos Bay police officer at the scene took Culver into custody.
North Bend police and fire personnel at the Pony Village Mall tended to Hagquist, who was transported by ambulance to Bay Area Hospital and later flown by helicopter to River Bend Hospital. He was on life support for almost two days before he died.
The Coos County Major Crime Team and Coos County Crash Team responded to assist with the investigation.
After being detained, Culver was taken to Bay Area Hospital, where she was evaluated and released.
She was then transported to the Coos County Jail, where she is being held on the three charges.
While the exact details of the alleged crime are not being released, Frasier said investigators believe Culver intentionally hit Hagquist before fleeing the mall.
“The charging instrument says she intended to cause his death, so the paperwork I filed with the court says yes,” Frasier said when asked if the hit and run was on purpose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In