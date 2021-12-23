On December 14 at approximately 5:48 a.m., the Coos County 911 Center received a call of a possible vehicle having slid off the icy road into the Coos River. When emergency services arrived, they determined there was in fact a vehicle submerged in the water.
It took emergency personnel a short while to get divers and tow vehicles on scene to pull the vehicle from the river. Upon being pulled from the river it was found that the driver and sole occupant was still inside the vehicle.
The victim was pronounced “deceased” at the scene. The victim appears to have died as a result of the traffic crash however official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.
The driver was identified as 60-year-old Dora A. Hargrove.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Oregon State Police, Millington Rural Fire Department and Bay Cities Ambulance.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens that due to cold overnight temperatures, road conditions can become dangerous. Please remember to slow down and if possible give yourselves plenty of time to get to your destination.
