BROOKINGS — A woman died during an ATV accident after dropping 27 feet into the Winchuck River drainage.
According to a press release from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, the Brookings Police Department sent their office information Tuesday, at 3:57 p.m. of an ATV accident 7 1/2 miles east of U.S. Highway 101. The accident involved several subjects.
“Brookings Police Department toned out Cal Ore Life Flight and the Reach Helicopter to respond to the area along with the Harbor Fire Department,” the release said.
Deputies responded and determined that one ATV quad was carrying an adult female operator. There was also one younger juvenile next to her in the front, with two juveniles sitting on the front rack.
“The ATV went over backwards from the gravel road dropping about 27 feet straight down into the Winchuck River drainage,” the release said. “First responders determined two of the four passengers were injured and they were able to get them back to the roadway. They then transported them down river a little ways to a field where one of the juveniles was transported by ground ambulance to Sutter Coast Hospital and the adult female operator of the ATV was flown from there to Rogue Valley Hospital in Medford.”
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office received the notification by Rogue Valley Hospital that the operator of the ATV, Gina Theising, 47, from Simi Valley, Cali., had died from her injuries.
“Our condolences go out to the family,” the release said.