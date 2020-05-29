COOS COUNTY — A woman from California died in an ATV accident over the weekend in the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, Hauser Fire Department and Bay Cities Ambulance responded to a reported injury accident on May 23 at 6:21 p.m. in the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area.
“The accident occurred at the top of a dune called V8 Hill,” the release said.
The ATV was being driven by Ivan Noriega, 27, from Sacramento, Calif. Riding as passenger was Celmi Santos Lopez, 25, also from Sacramento, Calif. The release said they were riding in a rental Polaris XP 1000.
“They were southbound at high speed, cresting the top of the hill, when (Noriega) lost control of the vehicle and flipped it several times end over end,” the release said. “The passenger … Lopez, was ejected from the vehicle because she was not wearing her seatbelt. (Lopez) also lost her helmet in the crash.”
At 6:26 p.m., authorities arrived on scene and CPR was already being performed. When Hauser Fire and Bay Cities Ambulance arrived, they took over CPR.
“After several minutes, (Lopez) was pronounced dead on scene,” the release said. “Noriega was uninjured in the accident.”
