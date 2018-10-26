WINCHESTER BAY – A woman died after a boat capsized at the mouth of the Umpqua River on Thursday.
According to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard, crews responded to a call that a 16-foot aluminum boat capsized with four people on board.
The call first came in around 4:43 p.m., to Station Umpqua River, that their boat was disabled in Half Moon Bay because of the weather, and that they were dragging their anchor toward the mouth of the river.
On board was a husband and wife, both 75, and their son and his friend, both in their 40s.
“The station lost communication with the people aboard the boat, but shortly after the station tower watchstander saw the boat capsize in the heavy sea conditions of the Umpqua River Bar,” the release said.
The Dolphin helicopter crew and a 47-foot MLB crew were training nearby and responded. The boat crew arrived first to find the three men hanging onto the side of the capsized boat, and they were able to pull them out of the water.
“Aside from the cold, all three were reported in good condition,” the release said. “The woman was located between the boat and the jetty where there was a high amount of debris, but the 47-Foot MLB crew was unable to get to her,” the release said. “The Dolphin helicopter crew that had been a part of the training did not have a rescue swimmer aboard and was unable to hoist, but a second Dolphin helicopter crew was launched and able to reach her.”
The woman was taken to Lower Umpqua Hospital and pronounced dead
According to the release, at 3:25 p.m. conditions on the Umpqua River Bar were reporting 6- to 8-foot swells with “upward of 14-foot breaking waves.”