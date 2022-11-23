police siren

A Myrtle Point woman is behind bars after a child she was caring for was seriously injured and later died.

District Attorney R. Paul Frasier reported Hayley Reanne Steele, 27, is facing charges of manslaughter in the first degree, assault in the first degree and criminal mistreatment in the first degree. Steele was arrested Thursday morning and transported to the Coos County Jail.

