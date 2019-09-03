{{featured_button_text}}
Susan Keen

Susan Keen was taken to the Coos County Jail Monday afternoon where she was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct in the second degree.  

 Courtesy photo

COOS BAY — The Coos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a physical disturbance Monday afternoon which led to the arrest of a Coos Bay woman.

According to a press release by the Sheriff’s Office, deputies located and arrested 56-year-old Susan Keen after she reportedly punched an individual at a laundromat in Charleston. Keen was seen leaving the laundromat in a silver sedan where the disturbance occurred.

“Through the investigation, it was determined that when (Keen) was asked to leave the laundromat property she initially refused,” said the press release. “Prior to eventually leaving the property, (Keen) punched an individual.”

Keen was taken to the Coos County Jail without further incident. She was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct in the second degree.  

