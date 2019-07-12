NORTH BEND — The Coos County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that a Coos Bay woman who attempted to flee from a deputy in the early hours of the day using her vehicle was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
According to a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to a residence on Russell Road in North Bend after receiving a call about a possible assault.
“It was reported that the caller, identified as 56-year-old Emma Nelson, had an active warrant out of Coos County for felon in possession of a firearm,” said the release. “When the deputy arrived at the residence, he found and spoke to Emma, who was seated in her car, informing her she was under arrest for an active warrant.”
Nelson then attempted to start her vehicle to drive away, but was stopped by the deputy when he opened the driver’s door and pulled her outside. Nelson continued to resist arrest by “flailing around and tucking her arms beneath her body,” said the release.
After numerous attempts, the deputy regained control and arrested Nelson. Bay Cities Ambulance was called to scene for an evaluation, but it was reported that Nelson refused treatment.
She was taken to the Coos County Jail without further incident.