BASTENDORFF BEACH — A woman was arrested Friday morning in the parking lot of Bastendorff Beach on charges of criminal trespass and an active warrant.
According to a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 12:52 a.m., deputies observed a red Dodge pickup truck with a male and female subject inside parked on the South Jetty end of the beach.
With the beach being a “day use only” area, deputies informed the couple they were trespassing and requested their documentation. However, the female subject refused to identify herself.
“After advising the female passenger that they were being detained for the crime of criminal trespass, the female passenger verbally identified herself as 31-year-old Ashlee Warden,” said the press release.
A local and national database check was run on both the male subject and Warden, which found she had an active warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Warden was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail without further incident.