Woman arrested after Curry County vehicle theft and high-speed pursuit south of Bandon

On May 5th, 2023, at 6:50 a.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a stolen pick-up from Curry County, last seen traveling northbound on U.S. Hwy 101.
The truck was described as a red Dodge 3500. The vehicle was reported to be owned by a logging company and contained several thousand dollars of equipment and a firearm.
After receiving this information, Deputy H. Francis began patrolling southbound on U.S. Hwy 101 to attempt to locate the stolen pick-up. Deputy Francis passed by the vehicle near Dew Valley Ln south of Bandon. Deputy Francis turned her patrol vehicle around and attempted to perform a traffic stop of the stolen vehicle.
The vehicle failed to yield, and Deputy Francis became involved in a vehicle pursuit with the stolen vehicle. The pick-up turned onto Two Mile Lane and continued westbound at approximately 80 miles per hour while Deputy Francis followed with her emergency lights and siren activated. The pick-up turned onto Rosewood Lane and pulled into one of the driveways on Rosewood Ln, and stopped.
Deputy Francis and Chief Dhillon from the Bandon Police Department took the pick-up driver, Caitlin A. Wakefield (28), into custody without incident. However, a man who was a passenger in the vehicle fled into the brush from the location on foot. Coos County Sheriff’s K9 Cena was called to track for the passenger; however, the passenger was not located after a long track.
Caitlin A. Wakefield (28) was arrested on the charges of eluding by vehicle, Possession of a stolen vehicle (UUMV), ID Theft, Reckless endangering, and Reckless driving and transported to the Coos County Jail, where she is currently in custody.
