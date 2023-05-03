Woman arrested after Curry County vehicle theft and high-speed pursuit south of Bandon
Coos County Sheriff’s Office

On May 5th, 2023, at 6:50 a.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a stolen pick-up from Curry County, last seen traveling northbound on U.S. Hwy 101.

The truck was described as a red Dodge 3500. The vehicle was reported to be owned by a logging company and contained several thousand dollars of equipment and a firearm.

