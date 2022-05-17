Law enforcement officials from North Bend, the Coos Bay Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and other agencies arrested a woman who broke into the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend recently and stole an airport van.
The woman used the van to joy ride for close to an hour, most of it being followed by police, before wrecking the van and being taken into custody.
During the ordeal, airport operations were closed down, and there was no threat to either commercial or private flights coming to or leaving the airport.
