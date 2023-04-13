Woman and dogs rescued in rural Coos County

A woman and her dogs are fine after becoming stuck in heavy snow and spending the night in rural Coos County.

 The Coos County Sheriff's Office

On April 13, 2023, at 7:21 a.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call that a woman and her two dogs had become stuck in the snow in a remote area of eastern Coos County the night prior.

The woman told dispatchers she was traveling to Bandon from Interstate 5 and had become lost in the woods and heavy snow. Through investigation, Dispatchers A. Ott and C. Hager determined the woman was located on Weaver Creek Road near milepost 10.

