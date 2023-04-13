Woman and dogs rescued in rural Coos County

On April 13, 2023, at 7:21 a.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call that a woman and her two dogs had become stuck in the snow in a remote area of eastern Coos County the night prior.
The woman told dispatchers she was traveling to Bandon from Interstate 5 and had become lost in the woods and heavy snow. Through investigation, Dispatchers A. Ott and C. Hager determined the woman was located on Weaver Creek Road near milepost 10.
After dispatch narrowed the location, Timber Deputy J. Gray was dispatched for assistance. At 9:30 a.m. Deputy Gray located the woman and her dogs. Although cold, tired, and shaken up, the woman and her dogs were unharmed.
Deputy Gray pulled the woman’s vehicle out of the snow bank with his patrol truck. Deputy Gray then escorted the woman back to Hwy 42, where she was given directions to Bandon.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind people traveling to pre-plan their trips and check “Trip check” at https://tripcheck.com/ while hazardous weather conditions are present.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In