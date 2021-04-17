With repairs underway, a Coos Bay nonprofit is asking for the community’s help to build a home.
Leaders at the Devereux Center say there’s lots of repair work that needs to be done before Azalea House, one of the nonprofit’s newest projects, can open its five-bed adult foster home.
“In essence, this will double the number of beds (in the county) for people who have persistent mental health issues,” said Tara Johnson, the nonprofit’s executive director.
The building — a former psychiatric clinic, built in multiple sections over several decades — looks different than it did when Brent and Melanie Beetham donated it to the center late last year. Sheetrock has been torn out, a mix of wood floors and carpet exposed and new demolition has been done to investigate the building’s structure and foundation.
But as with any construction project, demolition has revealed surprises.
“We’re evaluating all of the aspects of the building,” Johnson said. “It’s a big rehab project.”
Johnson pointed to the floors in some rooms as an example, with more layers to tear up than originally met the eye.
When completed, the building will be just the second licensed adult foster home in the county, which has seen a significant decline in the facilities compared to a decade ago, when there were four operating.
The facilities give those with mental illness a place to live and receive services, like medication, nutrition and health support. According to Johnson, the home will be designed to help those who lack basic skills.
“Many people who are on the streets right now do not have the skills to take care of themselves,” Johnson said. “They will truly have a place to call home.”
Much of the demolition work that’s already taken place in the building has been done by volunteers, with Brent Beetham managing the project and Chris Swanson volunteering for the structural labor.
But the project won’t be without significant costs. Until the facility is fully licensed and funded by a state mental health program, its already incurring utility and operating expenses.
“And of course, right now construction materials are skyrocketing in price,” Johnson said.
The donation of the building and project management aren’t the only things the Beethams have contributed: The family’s also pledged $50,000 in matching funds, to encourage community members to donate to the project.
That means for every dollar donated to the project, the family will donate an additional dollar, up to $50,000.
And while Johnson has looked into some grants for the project, she’s hoping to get it accomplished sooner than grant timelines would typically allow.
“The need can be met by the community for this. I believe that with all my heart,” Johnson said. “I really think that the funds are there.”
The home won’t house every currently houseless person in the region, but Johnson said it’s another step in the right direction. The facility could be a permanent home for some clients, or a stepping stone to something more independent for others.
“For five people, this will truly change their life,” Johnson said.
Johnson said she’s not quite sure how quickly the project can be completed, given the demolition that still needs to be done to identify structural issues.
The project is taking financial donations, or donations of building materials or labor. Those interested in assisting the project can contact Melanie Beetham at seawindestate@gmail.com or call the Devereux Center at 541-888-3202.
